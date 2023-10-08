ICC World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS: Kuldeep Yadav vs Glenn Maxwell In ODI
Kuldeep Yadav has taken 29 wickets against Australia in the ODIs.
Glenn Maxwell has smashed crucial six fifties for Australia against India in the ODIs.
The chinaman bowler has bamboozled Glenn Maxwell two times in the ODI faceoffs.
The Aussie batter has scored runs at a strike rate of 136.78 against The Men in Blue.
The Indian mystical spinner has an imressive bowling economy rate of 6.12 against the Kangaroos.
Being an all-rounder Maxwell also has an impressive record in bowling against India as he has his best figures of taking 4 wickets in a match against India.
MA Chidambaram Stadium is all decked up for the India vs Australia match.
