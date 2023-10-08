ICC World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins In ODI
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has smashed 2332 runs in 43 innings against Australia in ODIs overall.
Australian captain Pat cummins has dismissed Rohit Sharma two times in ODIs overall.
The Indian opener has an average of 59.79 against the Aussies in ODIs.
Pat Cummins has his best five wickets taken in one match is also against India, the stats say it it 5/70.
Rohit Sharma has eight centuries against Australia, which reflect a danger to the Kangaroos in the match.
The Aussie player has an overall bowling average of 27.99 in ODIs.
MA Chidambaram Stadium is all decked up for the India vs Australia match.
