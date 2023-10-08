ICC World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli vs Josh Hazlewood In ODI
The Indian batter has scored 2228 runs in 45 innings against Australia in the ODIs overall.
The Aussie bowler has dismissed Virat Kohli four times in the ODIs.
Virat Kohli has smashed eight centuries against the Aussies in ODI cricket.
Josh Hazlewood has an impressive economy rate of 5.47 against India.
Virat kohli has been putting runs onboard for himself by an average of 53.05
Josh Hazlewood has alot of experience at Chepauk as he played for CSK in IPL, which could be a threat to Virat Kohli
MA Chidambaram Stadium is all decked up for the India vs Australia match.
