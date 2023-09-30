ICC World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG Warm-Up: Top 5 Players To Watchout For
1. Virat Kohli - This Indian batter has three centuries and nine half centuries against England, more from his experience he could be the key player for India.
2. Jonny Bairstow - The experience of having played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings makes Bairstow a force to reckon with on Indian pitches. He could be a threat to India.
3. Rohit Sharma - Indian Captain Rohit Sharmabecame the first-ever batter to slam five centuries in an ODI World Cup during the 2019 edition. If he is in form then he could destry any bowling line-up.
4. Ben Stokes - The England all-rounder is currently running in a good form, being a match winner of 2019 World cup final he could be the key player for England.
5. Mohammed Siraj - This Indian bowler is making his own way in catching wickets and giving his best for the team in ODIs, his form is consistent as he could be another threat for England.
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG warm-up match will take place on 30 September. (2:00 PM IST)
This match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Assam.
