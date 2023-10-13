ICC World Cup 2023- Meet The Top 5 Oldest Players in New Zealand Squad-In Pic
The 2023 ICC World Cup match will include a number of senior players from New Zealand.
Here is a list of 5 Oldest New Zealand Players- In Pics
Tim Southee is a right-arm swing bowler. He is 34 years old.
Left-arm fast bowler and right-hand batsman Trent Boult is also 34 years old.
James Neesham plays as an all-rounder and he is 33 years old.
Currently leading his team Kane Williamson is a right-hand batsman. He is 33 years of age.
Daryl Mitchell is a right-hand batsman and he is 32 years old.
