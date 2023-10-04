ICC World Cup 2023: No. 1 ODI Batsman Before Cricket World Cups- In Pics
In 2023, Babar Azam from Pakistan made his way to become the No. 1 ODI Batsman.
Former captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli in his prime form in 2019 became the No. 1 ODI batsman
AB de Villiers hailing from South Africa was the No. 1 ODI Batsman in 2015
Legendary player Hashim Amla from South Africa was once the No, 1 ODI Batsman in 2011.
Lest-hand batsman Mike Hussey from Australia was the No.1 ODI batsman before the 2007 World Cup.
Opening the inning for Australia and now a coach, Matthew Hayden once used to be the No.1 ODI batsman in 2003.
A popular player among the Ausies Michael Bevan was the No,1 batsman before 1999 World Cup.
West-Indies legend Brian Lara was once the No.1 ODI batsman before the 1996 World Cup.
Veteran Australian batsman Dean Jones was the No.1 ODI batsman in his prime during 1992 World Cup match.
hailing from West-Indies Vivian Richards has the record of being the No.1 batsman since 1983-1987 World Cup.
