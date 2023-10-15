ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan vs Jos Buttler In ODIs
Rashid Khan has taken 174 wickets in 96 ODI matches.
Jos Buttler has scored 4886 runs in 144 ODIs.
Rashid Khan's best bowling figure in ODIs is 7/18
Jos Buttler has smashed 11 centuries in ODIs.
ICC World Cup 2023, England vs Afghanistan will take place on 15 October 2023. (2:00 PM)
The match between England and Afghanistan will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
England have faced Afghanistan twice in ODI World Cup history and have won both the matches
