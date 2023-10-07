ICC World Cup 2023, SA vs SL: Dunith Wellalage vs Quinton de Kock
Dunith Wellalage has played 12 ODI innings and he has taken 19 wickets overall.
The Protea wicket keeper has played 24 innings and smashed 1119 runs against Sri Lanka in ODIs.
The 20 year old, has an bowling average of 25.37 in ODIs.
Quinton de Kock has smashed three Tons against Sri Lanka in ODIs.
Dunith Wellalage has an impressive economy rate of 5.18 in ODIs.
The Protea batter has a batting average of 48.65 against Sri Lanka in ODIs.
South Africa will start their ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against Sri Lanka in Delhi
The Feroz Shah Kotla is all decked up for the South Africa vs Sri Lanka match.
