ICC World Cup 2023, SA Vs SL: Top 5 Players To Watch Out For
07 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
1. Heinrich Klaasen comes brutal against spinners and the South African middle-order batter will be crucial against Sri Lanka.
2. Pathum Nissanka - Sri Lanka’s right-handed opener is set to make a significant impact against South Africa, especially in the first 10 overs to gain momentum.
3. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada will have the added responsibility in the absence of Anrich Nortje in the bowling department.
4. Dunith Wellalage: The 20-year-old Lankan spinner impressed everyone in the Asia Cup 2023 and can be dangerous with the bat too.
5. Quinton de Kock: Playing his final World Cup, the wicketkeeper plays a pivotal role for South Africa with an attacking start.
South Africa will start their ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against Sri Lanka in Delhi.
The Feroz Shah Kotla is all decked up for the South Africa vs Sri Lanka match.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ICC ODI World Cup 2023, BAN vs AFG: Afghanistan's Predicted Playing XI