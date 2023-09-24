ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Latest Stats In International Cricket
In 17 innings in 2023, he amassed 1,025 runs at an impressive average of 68.33 and a strike-rate of 103.32.
He has 50+ average in the International cricket.
He is also the first batter with five plus international hundreds in 2023.
He has most 50+ scores in International Cricket in 2023.
He has most number of fours in 2023 International cricket with 85 boundaries.
Most number of sixes by an Indian in 2023 International Cricket.
By watching these numbers in his tally, it seems he could be the player to watchout for in ICC World Cup 2023.
