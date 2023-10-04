ICC World Cup 2023: Top 10 All-Rounders To Watchout For
04 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. Ben Stokes - England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who came out of retirement to play his 2nd WC, will be one of the key player's in tough Indian conditions.
2. Hardik Pandya - Hardik Pandya strikes at number two who is known for his explosive batting and crucial bowling and will hope to perform brilliantly for his side.
3. Ravindra Jadeja - Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja has been a vital asset for team India in all forms of the game, he could be the key asset in turning tracks.
4. Glenn Maxwell - The swashbuckling all-rounder, the Aussies will be banking on his experience in the upcoming World Cup in India.
5. Mitchell Marsh - The attacking all-rounder Marsh has been a top performer for Australia in recent times, he will be eying to deliver all-round performances in the upcoming WC.
6. Dasun Shanaka - The Lankan skipper, Shanaka has been brilliant with his leadership which has been his key feature in the limited-overs format.
7. Shakib Al Hasan - The renowned Bangladeshi all-rounder has been consistently shone in ODI World Cups with his exceptional cricketing skills, he could be a key player for his team.
8. Logan van Beek - Logan is one of the rising all-rounders in world cricket, where his all-round performances helped the Netherlands qualify for the upcoming WC in India.
9. Moeen Ali - Another WC winner, Moeen Ali has been a key feature in England's rise in limited -overs cricket. He will look forward to use his IPL experience in the WC.
10. Marcus Stoinins - Australian all-rounder Stoinis has been a regular feature in limited overs formats for Australia and will be playing his second WC.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI Hundreds By India's 2023 ICC World Cup Squad | Check List