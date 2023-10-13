ICC World Cup 2023: Top 10 Run-Getters In India vs Pakistan ODI Matches
1. Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar Tops the tally against the arch-rivals, he scored 313 runs at an average of 78.25
2. Virat Kohli is known for his remarkable batting consistency. Kohli's 193 against the arch-rivals in 3 ODI World Cup matches is indeed a remarkable achievement.
3. The Former Pakistan opeing batter Saeed Anwar has a remarkable record against India in ODI World Cup matches. His 185 runs in three matches at an average of 61.66 shows how consistent he was.
4. Indian Captain Rohit Sharma has smashed 155 runs in 2 ODI World Cup matches at an average of 77.5 against Pakistan is an indication of his ability to take on the bowlers.
5. Misbah-ul-Haq was a prominent Pakistani player and captain. He scored 132 runs in 2 ODI World Cup matches against India is a significant contribution.
6. Indian batter and captain in three ODI World Cups, Mohammad Azharuddin scored 118 runs in 3 ODI World Cup matches against the arch-rivals.
7. Former Pakistan cricketer Aamer Sohail played a vital role in several matches against India. He scored 117 runs in 2 ODI World Cup matches against the Men in Blue.
8. Indian batter Suresh Raina who is known for his aggressive batting and fielding skills, scored 110 runs in 2 ODI World Cup matches against Pakistan.
9. Former Indian Captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid has smashed 105 runs in 2 ODI World Cup matches against the arch-rivals.
10. Former Indian Cricketer Ajay Jadeja scored 97 runs in 3 ODI World Cup matches against Pakistan.
