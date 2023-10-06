ICC World Cup 2023: Top 5 Highest Partnerships
1. Chris Gayle and Samuels top the tally as they smashed 372 runs together against Zimbabwe in the 2015 edition of the World Cup.
2. Former Indian star Batters Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid come in the tally as they had a stand of 318 together against Sri Lanka in 1999.
3. Former Sri Lankan Cricketers Upul Tharanga and Dilshan come at number three, they scored 282 runs together against Zimbabwe in 2011.
New Zealand Cricketers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra recently joined the list at number four, they smashed 273 runs together against England in the opener match of World Cup 2023.
5. Australia star batters David Warner and Steve Smith comes on the number five, as they scored 260 runs together against Afghanistan in 2015.
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS will take place on Sunday, 8 October. (2:00 PM IST)
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS match will be played at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai.
