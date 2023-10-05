ICC World Cup 2023: Top 5 Left-Arm Pacers To Watchout For
1. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - The two-time leading wicket-taker in the tournament (2015-2019), Starc will be a crucial bowler for the Aussies on the tough bowling tracks of India.
2. Trent Boult (NZ) - The nemesis of the right-hand batters, Boult will be a watchout bowler for the World Cup.
3. Shaheen Afridi (PAK) - The "Green Lightening" of Pakistan , Shaheen will play his 2nd ODI World Cup on the first ever visit to India.
4. Reece Topley (ENG) - Topley has experience playing in Indian conditions which will help England on tough pitches.
5. Marco Jensen (SA) - A tall lanky fast bowlern Jenson is one of the lead bowlers for South Africa in the upcoming World Cup.
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS will take place on Sunday, 8 October. (2:00 PM IST)
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS match will be played at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai.
