ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Bowling Statistics- In Pics
India's former captain Virat Kohli was seen bowling in the ICC World Cup match against Bangladesh
In an unusual occurrence, Virat Kohli was seen bowling the remaining over at the ICC World Cup in the case that Hardik Pandya got injured.
Here are the bowling statistics of Virat Kohli bowling in International matches.
Virat Kohli has an unorthodox right-arm medium bowling action.
Under Dhoni's leadership, Virat Kohli was occasionally asked to bowl when the plan was to attempt something different.
Virat since 2008 to 2023 has bowled in 49 Innings out of 285 matches he played.
In total of 107.2 overs of bowling Kohli has an economy rate of 6.21 in One Day International matches.
In his entire bowling career Virat Kohli managed to get only 1 maiden over in One Day Internationals
Virat Kohli has taken 4 wickets in ODIs with an average strike of 166.5 and best figures of 1/15.
