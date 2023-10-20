ICC World Cup: 50-Plus Score And 4 Wickets On World Cup Debut- In Pics
Duncan Fletcher debuted first in the 1983 World Cup, in Nottingham against Australia he scored 69 crucial runs for the team.
Fletcher also supported his team with bowling as well where he took 4 important wickets playing against Australia
Later in his career Duncan Fletcher has coached England, India and now the Zimbabwe cricket team.
Neil Johnson is a Zimbabwean cricketer who debuted in the 1999 World Cup match where he scored 59 runs for the team against team Kenya in Tauton
Neil Johnson was brilliant with the bat, but he was exceptional in bowling, he took 4 important wickets in his debut match against Kenya
In the 2023 ICC World Cup match Bas de Leede from Netherlands outperformed by scoring 67 runs against Pakistan in Hyderabad
Bas de Leede while bowling he took 4 wickets giving away 62 runs in his debut match against Pakistan
