ICC World Cup: Highest Individual Score In World Cup History- In Pics
Martin Guptill is a right-hand batsman from New Zealand. Guptill has dominated the limited overs match for a long tiime.
Martin Guptill went on to smash 237 runs in 163 deliveries against West Indies bowlers in 2015 World Cup match.
Christopher Henry Gayle popularly known as 'The Boss'. Gaye is a right-hand opening batsman for West Indies.
Gayle scored the highest run in 2015 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. He scored a massive 215 runs in 147 balls.
Garry Kristen is a South African top-order batsman and later became the head coach for India till 2011.
Garry Kristen scored the highest run in 1996 World Cup match played between South Africa and West Indies. He scored a mammoth 188 runs in just 159 deliveries.
Former captain and President of BCCI, Sourav Ganguly was famously called as the 'Prince of Calcutta'
Sourav Ganguly led his team to victory by scoring a massive 183 runs in just 158 deliveries in a match against Sri Lanka in 1999 World Cup match.
Vivian Richards hailed from West Indies and was known for his aggressive batting in his prime. He has led his team to win World Cup in his time.
Richards scored his highest runs in the World Cup in a match between West Indies and Sri Lanka where he scored 181 runs in 125 balls in 1987 World Cup match
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023: Gorgeous Wives And Girlfriends To Watch Out For