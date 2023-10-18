ICC World Cup- Most Wins For A Team In ODI World Cup
The Australian cricket team has won 5 times the ICC World Cup Trophy
In The ICC World Cup events Australia has successfully won 70 matches as of now
After a nail-biting thriller in the 2019 World Cup finals after losing to England
The New Zealand cricket team has been the most successful team to register 57 wins in the ICC ODI World Cup events
India had lifted the World Cup twice in 1983 under Kapil Dev and in 2011 under M.S Dhoni's captaincy
India now has registered a total win of 56 ICC World Cup ODI matches
The England cricket team had won their first ever ICC World Cup trophy back in 2019 in a dramatic way
England has also registered 49 wins in the ICC ODI World Cup matches
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023, NZ vs AFG: Head To Head Records In ODI