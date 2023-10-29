ICC World Cup: Rachin Ravindra And Sachin Tendulkar Stats In World Cup
Famously known as the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar has numerous records to his name.
The young talented Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand has been the star performer in the ICC World Cup 2023.
At the age of 23 Sachin Tendulkar was the only batsman in the 1996 ICC World Cup to score 2 centuries for Team India.
In the same age Rachin Ravindra matched the records of Sachin by scoring 2 crucial tons for New Zealand.
Tendulkar in his ODI career scored 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.
The inspiration behind the name was Sachin and Rahul Dravid thus, Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra has got only 2 centuries and three 50s registered to his name in his One Day Internationals
