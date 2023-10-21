ICC World Cup: Rohit Sharma World Cup Runs Against Opponents
Rohit Sharma has the highest average of 96.33 runs in three innings. Rohit has scored 289 runs against Bangladesh in the World Cup.
In 3 innings Rohit Sharma has scored 241 runs at an average of 8033 runs in the World Cup
The Hitman has scored 132 runs with an average of 66 runs in two innings against Afghanistan in the World Cup
Against England, Sharma also played a single innings knock where he smashed 102 runs in the World Cup.
In matches against Australia Rohit with an average of 30.33 runs, has scored 91 runs in the 3 innings he faced in the World Cup.
Facing Ireland in the World Cup, the Hitman scored 64 runs in an inning.
Similarly against the UAE, Rohit smashed 57 runs in a World Cup match.
Rohit Sharma had 2 encounters against West Indies in the World Cup where he scored 25 runs in two innings.
