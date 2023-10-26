ICC World Cup Stats: Most 5 Wicket Hauls In A World Cup- In Pics
Mitchell Starc has classic left-arm bowling action and hails from Australia. Starc has taken a total of 3 five-wicket hauls in the World Cup
Legendary right-arm fast bowler Glenn McGrath took 2 five-wicket hauls in the World Cup tournament
Mohammed Shami from India recently took his 2nd five-wicket haul in the ICC ODI World Cup
Mustafizur Rahman hails from Bangladesh and he bagged 2 five-wicket hauls in a World Cup match
Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi also took 2 five-wicket hauls in the ICC One Day Internationals match
Veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi also clinched 2 five-wicket hauls in the World Cup match
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: WWE: Top 10 Unexpected Wrestlers Who Defeated The Undertaker