ICC World Cup Top Scorers List Golden Bat Winners- In Pics
In 2019 World Cup Rohit Sharma from India scored 648 runs.
Martin Guptill from New Zealand was honoured with the golden bat for scoring 547 runs in 2015 World Cup.
Veteran batsman, Tillakaratne Dilshan got his golden bat award for scoring 500 runs in 2011 World Cup.
Matthew Hayden from Australia scored 659 runs in 2007 World Cup and achieved the golden bat award.
Sachin Tendulkar from India scored 673 runs and won the golden bat award in 2003 World Cup.
In 1999 World Cup Rahul Dravid playing for India scored 461 runs and won the golden bat award.
Sachin Tendulkar first got his golden bat award in 1996 World Cup by scoring 523 runs.
Martin Crowe from New Zealand scored 456 runs in 1992 World Cup match.
Graham Gooch hails from England. In 1987 World Cup match Gooch scored 471 runs.
In 1983 World Cup David Gower from England scored 384 runs and was honoured with the golden bat award.
