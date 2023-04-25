Indian captain Rohit Sharma will lead India against Australia in WTC final 2023.
With Kohli Back In Form, Virat vs Fiery Aussie Pace Attack Will Be Worth Watching
Gill is in form and the batter will be the vital cog for India in World Test Championship Final.
Indian Test match expert Pujara will irritate the bowlers with his batting technique.
Ajinkya Rahane made a comeback after a long time and the batter is in generous form.
Experienced KL Rahul will look to regain his form against Australia.
Wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat is also included in India's WTC final squad.
Ravichandran Ashwin is the game-changer when it comes to Test cricket.
There is no lookback for Jadeja after his comeback from injury the allrounder will play an important role for India
Whether its bowling or batting Axar can do miracles on the ground as we already witnessed in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.
Shardul Thakur will be the vital cog as he can do both batting and bowling.
Experienced Shami will lead the bowling for India in the WTC final.
Mohammed Siraj's bowling will be the trouble for Australia for the WTC final.
Senior pacer Umesh Yadav's experience will help India.
Jaydev Unadkat is also included in the squad against Australia.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weight Loss Drinks: 6 Teas to Lower Body Fat