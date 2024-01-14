IND vs AFG: Record Virat Kohli Can Break In 2nd T20I
14 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli is on the verge of creating a historic T20I record when he takes the field against Afghanistan in the second T20I in Indore.
The former captain is just 35 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to score 12000 runs in T20 cricket. The 35-year-old batter has so far scored 11,965 runs in T20s.
West Indies legend Chris Gayle tops the list with 14,562 runs in his T20 career. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is second on the list with 12,993 runs with Kieron Pollard (12,430) is third.
Virat Kohli last played a T20I game in 2022 during the World Cup in Australia. It was a semifinal against England which India lost by 10 wickets.
Virat Kohli will be playing his first T20I after 429 days today.
Virat Kohli bagged the Player of the Series award in the ODI World Cup 2023 after amassing 765 runs including three hundreds.
Virat Kohli had missed the first T20I against Afghanistan due to personal commitments.
