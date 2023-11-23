IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Battles to Watch Out For

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Jason Behrendorff: The Indian opener has been in great touch, scoring 244 runs at an average of 61 in five innings.
Suryakumar Yadav vs Adam Zampa: World No. 1 batter in T20I SKY has smashed 45 runs from the 22 balls he has faced from Australian leg-spinners in T20Is. However, Zampa has dismissed him once.
Matthew Wade vs Arshdeep Singh: The Indian left-arm pacer has picked up 54 wickets in 36 T20Is. The Australian skipper has smashed 1,018 runs in 75 T20Is.
Glenn Maxwell vs Axar Patel: India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel will look to target Maxwell's weakness against slow left-arm bowling, which has troubled Maxwell in the past.
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Nathan Ellis: The opener will face right-arm seamer Nathan Ellis, who has already dismissed him once in the IPL 2023 campaign.
Tim David vs Ravi Bishnoi: Both players will play crucial roles in the middle-overs phase. While Bishnoi will look to put brakes on his scoring rate, Australian hard hitter Tim David will look to put his side on top.
India will play Australia in the first match of the five-match T20I series, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on November 23.
