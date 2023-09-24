IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Australia Playing 11 Stats - India vs Australia Match

24 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Steve Smith: Match – 01 Runs -41

Marcus Stoinis: Match – 01 Runs -29 and Wickets – 00

Alex Carey (wk): Match – 05 Runs -122

Adam Zampa: Match – 01 Runs -02 and Wickets – 02

David Warner: Match – 01 Runs -52

Cameron Green: Match – 01 Runs -31 and Wickets – 00

Marnus Labuschagne: Match – 01 Runs -39

Mitchell Marsh: Match – 01 Runs -04

Pat Cummins (c): Match – 01 Runs -21 and Wickets – 01

Sean Abbott: Match – 01 Runs -02 and Wickets – 01

Josh Hazlewood: Match – 03 Runs -13 and Wickets – 05

