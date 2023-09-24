IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Australia Playing 11 Stats - India vs Australia Match
24 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Steve Smith: Match – 01 Runs -41
Marcus Stoinis: Match – 01 Runs -29 and Wickets – 00
Alex Carey (wk): Match – 05 Runs -122
Adam Zampa: Match – 01 Runs -02 and Wickets – 02
David Warner: Match – 01 Runs -52
Cameron Green: Match – 01 Runs -31 and Wickets – 00
Marnus Labuschagne: Match – 01 Runs -39
Mitchell Marsh: Match – 01 Runs -04
Pat Cummins (c): Match – 01 Runs -21 and Wickets – 01
Sean Abbott: Match – 01 Runs -02 and Wickets – 01
Josh Hazlewood: Match – 03 Runs -13 and Wickets – 05
