Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will be seen leading the 2nd ODI and all the eyes will be on the India captain vs Australia.

19 Mar, 2023

Sunny Daud

Shubman Gill

The young Indian opener is in prime form and he would look to get a big one at Vizag.

19 Mar, 2023

Mohammad Siraj

Siraj, who always impresses with his wicket-taking abilities, would be expected to get India the early breakthroughs at Vizag.

19 Mar, 2023

Mitchell Starc

The premier Australia pacer, who picked up three wickets at Wankhede, would be expected to come up with the goods at Vizag.

19 Mar, 2023

Collage Maker-19-Mar-2023-11-23-AM-6057

19 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: ISL FINAL: ATKMB Clinch Maiden Title | PICS

 Find Out More