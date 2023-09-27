IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: 5 Player Battles To Watch Out For
27 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
David Warner vs R Ashwin - In the previous game, Warner known for his left-handed batting, pulled off a surprise by switching to a right-handed stance to take on Ashwin's spin. But Ashwin had the final word by getting him out in the very next over.
Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins - Pat Cummins, who has dismissed Rohit Sharma twice in ODIs with the Mumbai batter amassing 160 runs from 219 balls he faced from the Australia pacer.
Steve Smith vs Mohammed Shami - Steve Smith is eager to bounce back in the upcoming game, but against Mohammed Shami, who has dismissed him four times in ODIs. Smith has only managed to score 118 runs off 109 balls against Shami.
Suryakumar Yadav vs Cameron Green - Suryakumar Yadav, who faced considerable pressure in the ODIs, finally answered the call with back-to-back centuries against Australia in the last two matches.
Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa - Virat Kohli's main challenge in facing the Australian bowlers will come from Adam Zampa, getting him out five times in ODIs, even though Kohli managed to score 230 runs off 209 balls against him.
The 3rd and final ODI match between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday September 27 2023, 1:30 PM(IST).
The match IND vs AUS 3rd ODI will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot.