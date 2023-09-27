IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Players To Watch Out For
This will be the last test for India ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah ahead of ODI World Cup 2023.
Kuldeep Yadav will be the spinner to watch out for as he is the spinner who can give regular breakthroughs to India.
David Warner is in decent form as he slammed a half-century in the first ODI against India.
In the first match of the series Smith slammed 41 runs while the second game did not go in his favour as he was removed by Prasidh Krishna on 4. The star batter will look to score big runs against India in the final ODI.
With four wickets in two games and an amazing economy rate of 5.18, Ashwin's outstanding performance in the series has drawn attention.
Nearly everything in the world of cricket has been accomplished by Kohli, who is still going strong. In all formats, the former Indian captain continues to be the Men In Blue's go-to batter.
Mohammed Siraj will be the key bowler for India and he would love to repeat his Asia Cup heroics.
