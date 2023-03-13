Shreyas Iyer didn't come out to bat during India's innings as he compained of a lower back pain. It is being reported that Iyer might miss the ODI series against Australia.
12 Mar, 2023
Like KS Bharat, Axar Patel's 79 on Day 4 also proved to be crucial in India taking a 91-run first innings lead.
12 Mar, 2023
The 162-run sixth wicket stand between Axar Patel and Virat Kohli proved to be the backbone of India's first innings against Australia.
12 Mar, 2023
KS Bharat played a crucial role scoring 44 and forged a fifty-plus stand with Virat Kohli on Day 4 of the 4th Test.
12 Mar, 2023
India rode on Virat Kohli's 186 to post 571 in reply to Australia's 480 in the first innings of the 4th Test.
12 Mar, 2023
