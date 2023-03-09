Usman Khawaja was the star of Day 1 with an emphatic hundred. He is currently batting on 104*. Australia finish the opening day with 255/4.
09 Mar, 2023
Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers among the Indians. He scalped 2 wickets.
Captain Steve Smith played an important knock of 38.
Cameron Green was the second highest scorer for the visitors. He is currently batting on 49*.
Ravindra Jadeja picked up the wicket of Steve Smith.
Ravichandran Ashwin picked up the wicket of Travis Head.
