Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja was the star of Day 1 with an emphatic hundred. He is currently batting on 104*. Australia finish the opening day with 255/4.

09 Mar, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers among the Indians. He scalped 2 wickets.

09 Mar, 2023

Steve Smith

Captain Steve Smith played an important knock of 38.

09 Mar, 2023

Cameron Green

Cameron Green was the second highest scorer for the visitors. He is currently batting on 49*.

09 Mar, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja picked up the wicket of Steve Smith.

09 Mar, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up the wicket of Travis Head.

09 Mar, 2023

