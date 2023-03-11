Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill scored his 2nd Test hundred on Day 2 of the ongoing Test. He scored 128 off 235 deliveries.

11 Mar, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is not-out at 59* along with Ravindra Jadeja as India at Stumps were batting on 289/3. The host trail by 191 runs.

11 Mar, 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara missed his 50 by few runs and he stitched a 100-run partnership with Shubman Gil as well. He scored 42 off 121 balls.

11 Mar, 2023

Matthew Kuhnemann

Matthew Kuhnemann took the wicket of captain Rohit Sharma.

11 Mar, 2023

Todd Murphy

Todd Murphy scalped the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara.

11 Mar, 2023

Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon bagged the all-important wicket of Shubman Gill.

11 Mar, 2023

