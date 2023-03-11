Shubman Gill scored his 2nd Test hundred on Day 2 of the ongoing Test. He scored 128 off 235 deliveries.
Virat Kohli is not-out at 59* along with Ravindra Jadeja as India at Stumps were batting on 289/3. The host trail by 191 runs.
Cheteshwar Pujara missed his 50 by few runs and he stitched a 100-run partnership with Shubman Gil as well. He scored 42 off 121 balls.
Matthew Kuhnemann took the wicket of captain Rohit Sharma.
Todd Murphy scalped the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara.
Nathan Lyon bagged the all-important wicket of Shubman Gill.
