IND vs AUS: 7 Records Virat Kohli Can Break in ODI World Cup 2023 Final
19 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
With 1741 runs, Virat Kohli is just three runs shy of breaking Ricky Ponting's record of 1743 runs in 46 matches of the ODI World Cup to become the second-leading run-getter in the competition.
Virat Kohli (711) needs 89 more runs to become the first batter to 800 runs in a single ODI World Cup edition.
Virat Kohli needs one more hundred to join Kumar Sangakkara (2015), Rohit Sharma (2019), and Quinton de Kock (2023) to score four or more centuries in one World Cup edition.
A century in the final will help Virat Kohli become the first Indian batter to score a century in an ODI World Cup final.
Virat Kohli will equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of six centuries in ODI World Cups if he scores a century against Australia.
Virat Kohli needs one more hundred to join Rahul Dravid (1999), Rohit Sharma (2019), and Shreyas Iyer (2023) for back-to-back ODI World Cup hundreds.
If India win ODI World Cup 2023, then Virat and Ravichandran Ashwin will become the only two Indian cricketers to win two ODI World Cup titles. They won it in 2011.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah vs Australia In ODIs