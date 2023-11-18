IND vs AUS: Head To Head In ODI World Cup
18 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Matches won by Australia: 8
Last Match Result: India won by 6 wickets in the 2023 World Cup.
India will take on Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Currently, Indian Virat Kohli is leading the charts for the highest run scorer of the ongoing edition. Virat has smashed 711 so far in the tournament.
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is currently the leading wicket-taker of the ODI World Cup 2023, with 23 wickets so far.
