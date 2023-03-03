Opener Usman Khawaja went out for a duck in the second delivery of the day.
Ashwin was the only wicket-taker for India on Day 3. He took the wicket of Usman Khawaja.
Travis Head top-scored for Australia in run chase of 76. He scored 49 off 53 deliveries.
Labuschagne supported Head by scoring 28 off 48 as Australia clinch the 3rd Test by 9 wickets.
Nathan Lyon was adjudged as Player of the Match for picking up 11 wickets.
Australia at the same time qualified for the World Test Championship Final.
