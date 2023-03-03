Usman Khawaja

Opener Usman Khawaja went out for a duck in the second delivery of the day.

03 Mar, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin was the only wicket-taker for India on Day 3. He took the wicket of Usman Khawaja.

03 Mar, 2023

Travis Head

Travis Head top-scored for Australia in run chase of 76. He scored 49 off 53 deliveries.

03 Mar, 2023

Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne supported Head by scoring 28 off 48 as Australia clinch the 3rd Test by 9 wickets.

03 Mar, 2023

Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon was adjudged as Player of the Match for picking up 11 wickets.

03 Mar, 2023

WTC Final Spot

Australia at the same time qualified for the World Test Championship Final.

03 Mar, 2023

