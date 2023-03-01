Kunehmann was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1. He finished with figures 9-16-5.
Nathan Lyon supported Kuhnemann by picking up 3-35 in 11.2 overs.
Virat Kohli is the highest scorer in the Indian Innings. He scored 22 as his team were bundled out for 109.
Usman Khawaja is the top run-getter of the day. He scored 60(147) for Australia.
Jadeja is the best Indian bowler on Day 1. He picked up 4 wickets as Australia (156/4) lead by 47 runs after day's play.
