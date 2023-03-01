Matthew Kunehmann

Kunehmann was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1. He finished with figures 9-16-5.

01 Mar, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon supported Kuhnemann by picking up 3-35 in 11.2 overs.

01 Mar, 2023

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the highest scorer in the Indian Innings. He scored 22 as his team were bundled out for 109.

01 Mar, 2023

Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja is the top run-getter of the day. He scored 60(147) for Australia.

01 Mar, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja is the best Indian bowler on Day 1. He picked up 4 wickets as Australia (156/4) lead by 47 runs after day's play.

01 Mar, 2023

