IND vs AUS: Most Runs As Captain In Single ODI World Cup

19 Nov, 2023

Utkarsh.rathour

Rohit Sharma 597 runs in 2023

Kane Williamson 578 runs in 2019

Mahela Jayawardene 548 runs in 2007

Ricky Ponting 539 runs in 2007

Aaron Finch 507 runs in 2019

India will lock horns against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19.

Right arm quick pacer pacer Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing edition, having taken 23 wickets so far.

