IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Final: Adam Zampa vs Shreyas Iyer
Adam Zampa is Australia's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI World Cup.
Shreyas Iyer also holds the record of the third fastest hundred for India in ODI World Cup 2023.
Adam Zampa got rid of Shreyas Iyer twice in seven innings.
Shreyas Iyer also becomes the third Indian to smash a century in ODI World Cup semifinal
In the recent clash against England at the same venue, Zampa picked up three wickets by giving 21 runs.
The spinner will look to repeat the same against India in Ahmedabad.
India and Australia will face each other for the World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
