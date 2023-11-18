IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma Vs Australia
18 Nov, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Rohit Sharma has played in 44 ODIs against Australia.
Rohit has amassed 2332 runs so far against the Aussies.
The Indian captain averages at a rate of 58.30.
His strike-rate stands at 95.30.
Rohit has hammered a total of 84 sixes against the 5-time champions.
Rohit has a total of 9 international hundreds against Australia. Out of which he smashed 8 in ODIs.
Rohit Sharma is the 5th highest run-getter of the ICC World Cup 2023 with 550 runs.
