IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Final: Shubman Gill Vs Australia
18 Nov, 2023
Koushik Paul
India opener Shubman Gill has played six matches against Australia in ODIs from 2020 to present.
Out of the six games, only one was in Australia, while Shubman Gill played the rest at home.
In six games, Shubman Gill scored 268 runs including one century. He scored 104.
Shubman Gill's century against Australia came in Indore just before the ODI World Cup 2023.
Before Shubman Gill's century, the Indian opener hit a fifty in Mohali against Australia.
In ODI World Cup 2023, Shubman Gill scored 350 runs from eight matches with four fifties.
Shubman Gill is yet to score a century but can score one in the final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
