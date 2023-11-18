IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Final: Virat Kohli Vs Australia
18 Nov, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Virat Kohli has played 48 ODI matches against Australia so far.
He has amassed 2313 runs.
He averages at 53.79 against the Aussies.
Kohli's strike-rate is 94.21.
He has a total of 15 international hundreds against the 5-time champions.
Out of the 15, he scored 7 against them in ODI cricket.
Virat Kohli is currently the top-scorer of the tournament with 711 runs. He also scored 85 against the Aussies in their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023.
