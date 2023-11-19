Josh Hazlewood picked up Virat Kohli's wicket for five times.
Virat Kohli has scored 51 runs off 88 balls against Hazlewood.
In the last match of this ODI World Cup, Hazlewood almost got the better of Kohli with a short ball
Josh Hazlewood's average against Kohli is 10 runs per dismissal.
Team India have not lost a single game in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far.
India will face Australia for the final of ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.
Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament.
