IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Final: Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Marsh
19 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Indian batter Virat Kohli has played 10 innings so far. Australian batter Mitchell Marsh has played nine innings so far in the tournament.
Kohli has smashed 711 runs in the ODI World Cup 2023. Marsh has 426 runs to his name so far.
India's No. 3 has an outstanding average of 101.57. Australia No. 3 Marsh has an average of 53.25 in the ongoing edition.
Virat Kohli has a strike rate of 90.68. Mitchell Marsh has a 107.84 strike rate to his name.
The best score by Kohli is 117 runs in the ODI World Cup 2023. Mitchell Marsh has a best score of 177 runs.
The 35-year-old Kohli has smashed five fifties to his name. The 32-year-old Marsh has a half-century to his name.
Kohli has scored three tons in the ongoing edition. On the other hand, Marsh has smashed two centuries till now.
