IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup 2023 Final: Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith
19 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
India's great batter Virat Kohli has played 10 innings till now. Australia's best batter has nine innings to his name.
Virat Kohli has smashed 711 runs in the ODI World Cup 2023. Steve Smith has scored 298 runs so far in the tournament.
Kohli has an outstanding average of 101.57 in the ongoing edition. Smith has a decent average of 37.25 so far.
The 35-year-old Kohli has a strike rate of 90.68. The 34-year-old Smith has 81.86 in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far.
Virat Kohli has smashed five half-centuries. Steve Smith has scored two fifties till now.
Kohli has three tons i in the ongoing edition. Smith hasn't smashed a century in the ODI World Cup 2023.
Indian batter Kohli has the highest score of 117 runs. Steve Smith has the best score of 71 runs in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far.
