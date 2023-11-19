IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli vs Australia
19 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
ODI World Cup 2011: 24 runs | 33 balls
ODI World Cup 2015: 1 run | 13 balls
ODI World Cup 2019: 82 runs | 77 balls
ODI World Cup 2023: 85 runs | 116 balls
Indian batter Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter of the ODI World Cup 2023 with 711 runs so far.
Men in Blue pacer Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing edition, having taken 23 wickets so far.
India will lock horns against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah vs Australia In ODIs