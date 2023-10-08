IND vs AUS, ODI World Cups: From 2011 to 2019
08 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
2011 World Cup: India defeated Australia in the quarterfinal match.
2015 World Cup: Australia defeated India in the semifinal encounter and Men in Blue was knocked out from the tournament.
2019 World Cup: India defeated Australia in the group stage clash.
The two teams squared off in Chennai in March earlier this year, and Australia prevailed in a close game and they also won the three-match ODI series by 2-1.
India will be high on confidence as they recently defeated Australia in a three-match ODI series 2-1 at home.
India will face five-time champions Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 in at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
Virat Kohli has played 47 matches against the Australia and has amassed 2228 runs at an average of 53.04, with eight hundreds.
