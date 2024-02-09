IND vs AUS Records In U-19 World Cup Finals

On Sunday (February 11), India will be playing Australia in the final of the 2024 U-19 World Cup in Benoni, South Africa.
This is the third time India and Australia are playing an ICC event final in less than a year. Earlier India’s senior team played Australia in the finals of WTC 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023. India lost both.
However, India have an unbeaten record against Australia in the finals of the U-19 World Cups.
In 2012, captain Unmukt Chand led India from the front with a blazing hundred against Australia in the final. The Boys in Blue won by six wickets.
Six years later, both teams once again met in the final of 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. This time India rode on Majot Kalra’s unbeaten ton to win the game by eight wickets.
This is India’s fifth final appearance in a row and ninth overall in the history of U-19 World Cups.
India’s Uday Saharan, Musheer Khan and Sachin Dhas are in the top three for most runs in the tournament so far. Among most wicket takers, India’s Saumy Pandey is in top three.