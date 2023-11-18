IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In ICC ODI Finals

18 Nov, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

ODI World Cup 2011: 35 runs | vs Sri Lanka | by Virat Kohli

Champions Trophy 2013: 43 runs | vs England | by Virat Kohli

Champions Trophy 2017: 5 runs | vs Pakistan | by Virat Kohli

Champions Trophy 2013: 9 runs | vs England | by Rohit Sharma

Champions Trophy 2017: 0 runs | vs Pakistan | by Rohit Sharma

Currently, Indian Virat Kohli is leading the charts for the highest run scorer of the ongoing edition. Virat has smashed 711 so far in the tournament.

India will take on Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

