IND vs AUS World Cup Final-Top 8 Highest- Lowest Scores in ODIs Cricket
The highest runs scored by India was 399/5 in 2023 in Indore
The lowest score set by India was 63/10 came in 1981 at Sydney
The highest score smashed by Australia was 389/4 came in 2020 at Sydney Cricket Ground
The lowest number of runs were scored by Australia was 101/10 in 1991 at Perth
The highest individual runs scored by an Indian is Rohit Sharma. He smashed 209 in 2013 in Bengaluru
In the same year it was George Bailey from Australia hit 156 runs at Nagpur against India
The best bowling figures by an Indian was Murali Kartik who picked 6/27 in 2007 in Wankhede, Mumbai
Ken MacLeay from Australia took 6/39 in 1983 at Nottingham to get the best bowling figures by an Australian
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ind vs Aus: Top 9 Moments Of World Cup Final Match | in PICS