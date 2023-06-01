WTC Final 2023: Australia's Lugubrious Record At Oval
The Australian cricket team has reached England for the WTC final against India.
Australia will face India at the WTC final at the KIA Oval on June 7.
Pat Cummins led side started training in the UK on Thursday in Beckenham.
Australia's record at the Oval is not very impressive and will surely be a concern for the Team.
The Australian cricket team has managed a mere seven wins from 38 Tests at the famous South London venue.
Their overall success rate at the South London venue is 18.42 per cent, their poorest across England.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Powerful Names Inspired By Lord Rama For Baby Boys